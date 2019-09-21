Kamp Dels one year after tornado

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -Today marks the anniversary of the tornado that swept through the Waterville area.
Hit worst was Kamp Dels on the Northshore of Sakatah Lake.
“The building behind us here lost the roof. Windows broken a couple houses were damaged we had trees that went through cabin walls a lot of trailers I think we had about 70 trailers that were totaled we lost about 400–450 trees there was countless utilities that were broken," said operations manager Grant Pope.
Repairs were made just in time to open on Memorial Day weekend. and with large community support, the camp had a successful summer.
