Local Dairy Judge Team Wins State

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Four Saint Peters residents, who now attend the University of Minnesota, took home the state championship title in dairy judging at the Minnesota State fair.
It was the group's final year of eligibility in 4–H, who said they've been preparing for this for six years.
Members of the group attributed their success to consistency in their performances.
And as the group moves on to narrowing down their career paths, they say it's skills learned from the dairy judging competitions that they plan to use moving forward.
“Whether it’s just connections with people, or specifically in your job or just anything else that has to do with public speaking. That is probably one of the biggest things you can gain from dairy judging. Being able to stand up in front of someone or a group of people and explain, like in dairy judging, your defending why you placed the animals in the order you did and that can translate to if you had a proposition for your business – defending why you think your proposition is the best,” group member and University of Minnesota sophomore Matthias Annexstad said.
The group hopes to carry the momentum on to the U of M collegiate dairy judging team after recently traveling with the team.
