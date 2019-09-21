Local Dairy Judge Team Wins State

“Whether it’s just connections with people, or specifically in your job or just anything else that has to do with public speaking. That is probably one of the biggest things you can gain from dairy judging. Being able to stand up in front of someone or a group of people and explain, like in dairy judging, your defending why you placed the animals in the order you did and that can translate to if you had a proposition for your business – defending why you think your proposition is the best,” group member and University of Minnesota sophomore Matthias Annexstad said.