Pillars honoring each branch of military installed in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Workers finished installing pillars at Mapleton Wayside Park that represent each branch of the military Friday morning.
There will soon be another set between Highway 22 and Victory Drive.
Work on the memorial project took place back in April, as crews worked to replace the over 600 trees that were planted to honor soldiers dating back to World War I.
“With the redoing of Highway 22, it was the perfect time to upgrade everything including what was at the end of Victory Drive both in Mankato and here and in an effort to honor veterans and pay tribute to them in every way that we can,” veteran Jim Swanson said.
A ceremony to rededicate the highway is planned for Veteran’s Day.
