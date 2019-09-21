Recharge Mankato Event promotes electric cars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A fun way to promote cleaner energy was had today as people got to ride and drive some of the latest electric vehicle models.
The Mankato Area Foundation collaborated with the Olseth Family Foundation, Minnesota State University and South Central College to host the second Recharge Mankato event.
Various types of electric vehicles were available to be test drove like Nissans and Teslas.
The goal is to bring awareness to the clean energy movement and to promote having the essential infrastructure in place to move forward with electric vehicle usage.
“Electric system is much much cleaner. About 50% of our electric system is carbon free. And there’s a huge benefit to the climate," says Joe Sullivan, Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Commerce. Second huge benefit is it is much less expensive for people to drive an electric vehicle. The price of electricity is less than the price of gas."
Inside the Meyers field house showcased clean energy technology projects by students.
Thanks to the Olseth family foundation for every test drive $20 was donated to the Mankato Vex Youth Robotics Program.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.