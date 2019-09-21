1st Annual Roll’N for Landon fundraiser

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - In honor of Landon Gran, the 18–year–old who died last month in a grain bin accident, the Saint Peter Future Farmers of America created an event to raise money for a memorial scholarship fund in his honor.
A roll–in car show called Roll'N for Landon.
The idea actually came from Gran, he pitched it prior to his passing.
His fellow FFA members were set on making the event happen.
"Our mission is, if the kids want to do something, if the students want to do something, we’re going to do our best to make that happen. And the kids got behind this and we said we’ve got a month to plan this – this is what we need to do, let’ make it happen. And, the students went all in passing out flyers,” FFA advisor Michael Reeser said.
At the center of the show was Gran’s truck a testament to his love for cars.
He had recently finished fixing up this truck, which friends and family said made the show more meaningful.
“He was very active in the roll in circuit. He would travel with a lot of these members here behind me to the Henderson Roll–In, the Lake Crystal, to all over Southern Minnesota really – and just enjoying the passion of old cars,” Reeser said.
And in honor of Gran's FFA and trapshooting involvement the scholarship funds will be given out to active senior members who are going into agricultural careers.
Reeser praised the way the community has rallied together for the fundraiser.
A local company willing to match the funds raised.
All to achieve the goal of honoring Gran and giving opportunities to kids that were just like him.
