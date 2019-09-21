St. Peter hosts climate rally

ST.PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Friday marks the Global Climate Strike, where youth–led demonstrations took place across the world.
Massive marches took place across the world including large cities like New York and Washington. Across the nation, smaller local communities also got involved. Like today in St. Peter. Where 500, mainly youth, came together for a climate rally.
The evening started with people lining the highway in St. Peter, chanting and holding signs. Next, they gathered in the pavilion at Minnesota Square Park to listen to speakers urging for change.
Guest speakers included various students ranging from high school to college, as well as state Rep. Jeff Brand.
“It’s really important people get engaged. This is the most important and existential threat to the human race,” said Brand.
Brand spoke about his goal for legislative to pass climate bills and to have 100% renewable energy by 2050.
“I want to see drastic and courage change now," said Gustavus junior James Miller. “And right now. So I think moving forward being conscious on who we elect to office and getting out there and voting and being part of this change because young people are going to be the fuel for it."
The push for change continues in the area Tuesday, with Gustavus’ annual Nobel Conference being about climate change.
