Students and Alumni celebrate Bethany Lutheran College’s homecoming

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Today the school hosted a children's half–mile fun run and a 5k.
Alumni and students also gathered for a hog roast and live music performed by some of the college’s professors. Local authors also had booths showcasing their books and illustrations.
The fun continues into the night and Sunday morning.
“I have a social at the Mankato Brewery tonight which is always a good gathering and gets a lot of people out for that," said Manager of Alumni Relations Jake Krier. "Then tomorrow we some worship services on campus then we invite everyone to come to out cafeteria for breakfast at Bethany”.
This year the college is celebrating alumni with graduation years ending in "4″ and "9″.
