MVL volleyball head coach and captain share special bond

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Valley Lutheran volleyball currently holds a 9-4 record this season.
We had a chance to chat with one of the captains as well as the head coach earlier this week, who also happen to be mother and daughter.
“I love having my mom as the head coach 99.9% of the time, part of the reason I’m sad for leaving is because I feel like, last year was her first year and I’m sad I only got two years with her coaching but it’s been really exciting and my favorite two seasons ever,” Maddie Pearson, MVL senior setter, said.
“Volleyball is her dream, it’s her number one activity that she loves to do in high school so being able to be part of her senior year, well junior year and senior year with her has been a real blessing for me. She’s a great leader on the court, along with Mara, the two of them get very fired up every time that any anyone on the team gets a kill or a block or an ace serve, just the enthusiasm and energy is very contagious,” Amy Pearson, MVL head coach, said.
Maddie, Amy and the rest of the Chargers will continue their season this coming week. They will take on Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity on Monday.
