Algona police searching for suspect in attempted abduction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to police the 20-year-old victim was running along Finn Drive when a vehicle pulled up behind her and stopped.
The victim says the driver got out and forcefully told her to get in the car. The victim then took off running and the suspect fled in his vehicle. The suspect vehicle is a tan two door pick up, possibly a Chevy with a silver tool box in the back and unknown Iowa plates.
The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic male with black hair and a mustache believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s. The suspect was wearing a dark green t-shirt with jeans tucked into work boots.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Algona Police Department. Their phone number is 515-295-3515.
