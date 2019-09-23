All Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic employees receive CPR training

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic (MCHC) has completed training all 65 staff members on how to properly conduct Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).
All members of MCHC received CPR training, including those in non-clinical roles, such as employees in the business office or dietary department.
Josh Schoener, an American Heart Association instructor and maintenance technician and safety officer at MCHC, taught the training course.
“Learning CPR empowers everyday people to become heroes, enabling them to resuscitate a friend, a family member or even a stranger. We wanted to empower all or our caregivers to do this, not just our clinical staff. I would challenge other employers to do the same,” MCHC CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said. “If your company would like to lead the way with us, please contact us to schedule your training.”
Staff members were certified by the American Heart Association after completing the CPR course, which included learning how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
