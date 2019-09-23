Artist displays sculptures made from re-purposed material

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Artist Mary Johnson’s sculpture work is on display at Minnesota State University at the Conkling Gallery in Nelson Hall, today through October 11th.
She uses reclaimed and re-purposed material to create her sculptures. Her vision, according to the college’s Department of Art is the interconnection between unseen labor and environmental consequences.
She will deliver an artist’s lecture tonight, September 23rd at 7 p.m. in the Ostrander Auditorium with a gallery reception to follow.
