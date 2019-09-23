Authorities searching for burglary suspects in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) - Authorities in Dickinson County, Iowa are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a commercial burglary.
Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says a safe, firearm and other items were stolen from a business between last Wednesday and Friday.
The suspects are yet to be identified and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help.
Law enforcement asks anyone with information or knowledge of the suspects identities to call the Sheriff's office or CRIME stoppers.
Tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose.
