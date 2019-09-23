Beef producer’s response to Ellen DeGeneres’ “Be Neat. Eat Less Meat.” video goes viral

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On September 17, Ellen DeGeneres took to social media to tell her viewers to “be neat, eat less meat” claiming it’s good for the planet, the animals and her viewers, but a cattle producer in South Dakota has gone viral in her response to Ellen’s plea and is hoping to visit Ellen on her show.
Amanda Radke, beef producer and writer for Beef Magazine, said she was scrolling through Instagram when she saw Ellen’s video encouraging people to eat less meat.
Radke then penned an open letter to Ellen, asking to be on her show to share not only her story, but animal agriculture's story.
Now, Radke’s post has been viewed millions of times on Facebook and Instagram with her letter on Beef Magazine receiving traction as well. Radke said the letter is a response to the misinformation shared in Ellen’s video and believes in consumer choice.
She adds consumers should make choices with the right information.
“If we’re looking at a diet that truly helps the planet, I firmly believe cattle are an important part of our ecosystem. A whopping 70% of our earth’s land surface is unsuitable for modernizing or crop farming, but cattle can graze on this land and convert into nutrient dense beef and life enriching byproducts for people to enjoy,” said Beef Magazine writer, Amanda Radke.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture accounted for 9% of greenhouse gas emissions and transportation and electricity are responsible for more than 50% in 2017.
University of Minnesota professor, Megan Webb, said that beef contains heme-iron which is more easily absorbed by the body in comparison to non-heme iron from plant-based protein.
Radke’s letter is attached here.
