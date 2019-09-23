Climate change takes center stage at 2019 Nobel Conference

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2019 Nobel Conference hosted at Gustavus Adolphus College on Sept. 24-25 will explore the topic of “Climate Changed: Facing Our Future.”
Five world-leading experts who have contributed to the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), along with author and historian Dr. Amitav Ghosh and Canadian Inuit advocate and author Sheila Watt-Cloutier, will explore the science and ethics of climate change, in addition to approaches to mitigate and adaptation.
Tickets for the 55th annual Nobel Conference are sold out, but the lectures can still be livestreamed online here.
