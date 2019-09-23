Climate change takes center stage at 2019 Nobel Conference

The 2019 Nobel Conference hosted at Gustavus Adolphus College on Sept. 24-25 will explore the topic of “Climate Changed: Facing Our Future.” (Source: Nobel Conference)
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2019 Nobel Conference hosted at Gustavus Adolphus College on Sept. 24-25 will explore the topic of “Climate Changed: Facing Our Future.”

Five world-leading experts who have contributed to the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), along with author and historian Dr. Amitav Ghosh and Canadian Inuit advocate and author Sheila Watt-Cloutier, will explore the science and ethics of climate change, in addition to approaches to mitigate and adaptation.

Speaker Notes
Dr. Amitav Ghosh Novelist, historian, essayist, and author; 2018 recipient of the Jnanpith Award; Foreign Policy magazine described Dr. Ghosh as “one of the most important global thinkers of the preceding decade.”
Dr. Richard Alley Professor of Geosciences at Penn State University; IPCC, PBS, NPR and New York Times contributor
Dr. Diana Liverman Regents Professor of Geography and Development at Arizona State University; IPCC contributor; researcher on climate change and sustainable development
Sheila Watt-Cloutier Canadian Inuit advocate, author and political representative; 2015 winner of the Right Livelihood Award
Dr. Gabriele Hegerl Professor of Statistical Climate Systems Science at the University of Edinburgh; IPCC contributor; pioneering researcher on climate modeling
Dr. David Keith Professor of Applied Physics at Harvard University, Professor of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School; IPCC contributor; described by TIME Magazine as “Hero of the Environment”; leading researcher on climate engineering
Dr. Mike Hulme Professor of Human Geography and Fellow of Pembroke College and the University of Cambridge; IPCC contributor; climate modeling expert and leading authority on interdisciplinary approaches to addressing climate change.

Tickets for the 55th annual Nobel Conference are sold out, but the lectures can still be livestreamed online here.

