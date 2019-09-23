Climate change takes center stage at 2019 Nobel Conference

Dr. Amitav Ghosh Novelist, historian, essayist, and author; 2018 recipient of the Jnanpith Award; Foreign Policy magazine described Dr. Ghosh as “one of the most important global thinkers of the preceding decade.”

Dr. Richard Alley Professor of Geosciences at Penn State University; IPCC, PBS, NPR and New York Times contributor

Dr. Diana Liverman Regents Professor of Geography and Development at Arizona State University; IPCC contributor; researcher on climate change and sustainable development

Sheila Watt-Cloutier Canadian Inuit advocate, author and political representative; 2015 winner of the Right Livelihood Award

Dr. Gabriele Hegerl Professor of Statistical Climate Systems Science at the University of Edinburgh; IPCC contributor; pioneering researcher on climate modeling

Dr. David Keith Professor of Applied Physics at Harvard University, Professor of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School; IPCC contributor; described by TIME Magazine as “Hero of the Environment”; leading researcher on climate engineering