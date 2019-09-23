Gov. Tim Walz proclaims Sept. 23-29 as ‘Climate Week’ in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Sept. 23–29, 2019, as Climate Week in Minnesota on Monday.
The announcement of Climate Week in Minnesota also correlates with the 55th annual Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College, where five Nobel laureates, a historian and author and an Inuit Advocate will explore the science and ethics of climate change, in addition to approaches to mitigate and adaptation on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Climate change threatens the very things that make Minnesota a great place to live, from our magnificent 10,000 lakes to our farmable land and clean air,” said Walz. “If Washington won’t lead on climate, Minnesota will. That is why we are taking action to reduce carbon emissions, protect public health, create jobs, and ensure our state is at the forefront of the Green Economy.”
Furthermore, Walz has taken action to ensure that Minnesota will be a leader on climate change, with or without the support of Washington D.C.
On Sept. 16, Walz established the Governor’s Biofuels Council to advise his administration on policies that will foster growth of Minnesota’s biofuel industry. The council will advise Walz on how to best expand the use of biofuels, increase the carbon efficiency of biofuels and implement biofuels as part of Minnesota’s larger goal to reduce greenhouse gas production in the transportaiton sector.
Additionally, Gov. Walz established a set of policy proposals in March that aims to have Minnesota’s electricity sector produce 100% clean energy by 2050.
Monday’s full proclamation can be found below.
