A inside look at the hard cider at Welsh Heritage Farm

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow marks the start of fall and local apple orchards have officially opened for the season.
Welsh Heritage Farms began operations in July, but cider hadn't become available until last week.
The hard cider building houses a cider that has a dry and traditional taste – meaning no added sugar, according to owners, who say it has European inspiration.
“We like to have that old school traditional style of hard cider that you might’ve seen pre–prohibition/colonial days in the U.S. or typically like the kind of cider you’ll find in Europe these days,” owner Timothy Harbo said.
Cider preparations for this fall began this time last year.
Due to the nature of the preparation process, only a certain amount is made and once it’s all sold out customers have to wait until next season.
