The long standing tradition of the Welsh Hymn Festival shines in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It's the Minnesota Welsh Association's annual Welsh Hymn Festival.
The Gymanfa Ganu exemplifies the traditions of the Welsh people by harmonizing in four–part singing, with music.
The music is indicative of the how the Welsh live out their lives.
“The songs are what they believe, I mean they live that song. It’s not like they sing a song and it goes on, it’s part of them. So, when you hear these people singing, it’s coming from the heart and it’s going to last forever,” MWA president Laurie Williams said.
It was in the 1100′s when the people in Wales established the traditions of Gymanfa Ganu, who then immigrated to Southern Minnesota in the mid to late 19th century, bringing the event that carries on today.
The sounds that extend through the church have the ability to captivate.
“Something that always warms my heart, is you hear this group signing and it may not be, but the sound fills the church when everybody’s singing. It’s a really amazing phenomenon,” MWA vice president Sally Evans said.
Today, John Good conducted the Welsh Hymn Festival.
By the end of it, about 16 songs were sung as a group.
Most importantly, the music moves down stairs for Te Bach, a time for attendees to come together and reconnect over tea and other traditional foods.
The festival was open for anyone to attend.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.