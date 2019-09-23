Mankato Doctor heads to Oxford for Alzheimer’s Research

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Dr. Singh MD has accepted an invitation to Oxford University, his Alma Mater, to conduct research on Alzheimer’s disease.
He previously studied the disease with a group in Canada where they learned that the gene presenilin when abnormally mutated, forms a harmful protein called amyloid, is linked to causing Alzheimer’s.
They hope to find a way to block this protein in humans.
Today, 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease. It’s estimated that will triple by 2050.
Dr. Singh says he believes the rise of Alzheimer’s is due to people living longer.
“We are able to to replace hearts and longs and pancreases and kidneys. “We see aging brains in relatively healthy bodies.”
Dr.Singh has been with the Mankato Clinic Internal Medicine for seven years and heads to England, this Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.