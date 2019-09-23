Mapleton man arrested following alleged assault

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton police have arrested a 41-year-old man following an assault.
Police say they were called to the 200 block of Silver Street West on Sunday just before noon where 41 year old Troy Blaine Almhjeld had cut a family member with a knife during an argument and was refusing to let his girlfriend leave the apartment.
Authorities say Almhjeld confronted law enforcement when they arrived. A Mapleton officer and Blue Earth County deputies were able to de-escalate the situation.
Authorities arrested Almhjeld and are requesting charges of second-degree assault. Police say Almhjeld, the family member, Almhjeld’s girlfriend and a deputy were treated for injuries.
