Minnesota State’s Duccini earns NSIC Defensive Player of the Week

Minnesota State’s Duccini earns NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
Minnesota State’s Alesha Duccini earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Week honors for her performances against the Winona State and Upper Iowa Peacocks. (Source: Minnesota State Athletics)
By Rob Clark | September 23, 2019 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 6:29 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State’s Alesha Duccini earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Week honors for her performances against the Winona State Warriors and Upper Iowa Peacocks.

The No. 3 ranked Mavericks won their in-conference road games handily over the weekend, defeating the Warriors by a score of 3-0 and the Peacocks by a score of 6-0.

Duccini played a total of 124 minutes and was part of the standout defensive play for the Mavericks.

Minnesota State has yet to allow a regular-season goal in the 2019-2020 campaign.

The Mavericks will try to keep the shutout record going against Minnesota Duluth at The Pitch on Friday.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.