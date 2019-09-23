Minnesota State’s Duccini earns NSIC Defensive Player of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State’s Alesha Duccini earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Week honors for her performances against the Winona State Warriors and Upper Iowa Peacocks.
The No. 3 ranked Mavericks won their in-conference road games handily over the weekend, defeating the Warriors by a score of 3-0 and the Peacocks by a score of 6-0.
Duccini played a total of 124 minutes and was part of the standout defensive play for the Mavericks.
Minnesota State has yet to allow a regular-season goal in the 2019-2020 campaign.
The Mavericks will try to keep the shutout record going against Minnesota Duluth at The Pitch on Friday.
