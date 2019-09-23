Nicollet man faces firearms and pursuit-related charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Nicollet man faces firearms charges following a pursuit on the highway, then on foot.
22-year-old Patrick Pitts allegedly led State Patrol and local authorities on a pursuit through North Mankato after fleeing a traffic stop.
Court documents show that Pitts was driving through lower North Mankato before exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot.
The State Trooper pursuing Pitts called in backup and located Pitts hiding behind a dumpster.
During a search of the car Pitts was driving, authorities found a shotgun wrapped in a towel along with ammo in a backpack and a replica air-soft pistol in the front seat.
Pitts later told law enforcement that he was unaware of the shotgun, ammos and pistol's presence because it was friend's car, but said he knew the backpack was there.
He has a previous felony assault conviction and is now charged with felony firearms violations as a convicted felon along with misdemeanor pursuit-related charges.
