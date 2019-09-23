North Mankato City Council discusses Belgrade development plan

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council gathered to talk about a number of things regarding Belgrade Avenue’s development Monday.
First, staff presented to the city council a review of the development of a rooftop bar and bank as it is compared to the Belgrade Masterplan adopted three years ago.
They found development complies with 90%, recommending issuing a building permit.
Next, any public or safety improvements on Belgrade Avenue were also explored.
“We have heard from pedestrians in a variety of ways over several years that they have trouble traversing the four lanes of Belgrade to and from businesses. The traffic safety statistics simply don’t support that there is a pedestrian safety issue however the council I think is finding a middle ground to improve the safety,” North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said.
Options for improving safety include pedestrian improvements at the corner of Belgrade and Range, way finding signs, and closing accesses to municipal lots.
