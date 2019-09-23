Overnight shooting in West Duluth leaves one man dead

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in West Duluth are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.
Police say they responded to a report of shots fired just before 2:00 this morning.
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
That's where officers say they found a 33-year-old man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say this is currently an active and ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.