Patient is accused of assaulting emergency room staff while intoxicated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An intoxicated patient is accused of assaulting emergency room staff at a Mankato hospital.
Mankato Public Safety responded to the reported assault (which happened in August) to find hospital staff and security restraining 58-year-old Cindy Schulz, of Northfield.
The criminal complaint says three witnesses showed signs of injury after Schulz had slapped and kicked two of them and attempted to bite the third as they tried to restrain her.
Authorities say Schulz attempted to flee multiple times as arrangements were being made to bring her to detox in New Ulm.
She faces two charges of misdemeanor fifth degree assault.
Her arraignment is set for November 7th in Blue Earth County.
