People gather for 47th Annual Pow-Wow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It is a time to honor native culture and traditions as well as commemorate the mass execution of Dakota men in Mankato in 1862.
For the Dakota tribe, it’s a homecoming to their homeland. The large pow-wow begins with the colorful grand entry.
“There’s a certain way we come in, we follow the veterans, our royalty then all of elders then the adults and children. But they are all a part of the circle," said pow-wow chairperson Dave Brave Heart.
This year the event featured the brand new arbor. The four colors black, red, yellow and white all symbolizing their way of life, traditions and prayer.
