Police: level three sex offender moving to Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Owatonna Police Department is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving into the community.
28-year-old William Marcus Daniel Edwards was released from jail on July 23. He was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with an unknown female teen and unknown female child on separate occasions.
He has served his sentence for those offenses, and is moving to the 600 block of South Cedar Avenue in Owatonna.
The Owatonna Law Enforcement Center will host a community meeting October 3 at 5 p.m. to address questions or concerns from community members.
