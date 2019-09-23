Prices at the pump rising, still lower than year before at this time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Prices at the pump are growing, but Minnesota drivers still aren't paying as much as last year at this time.
According to a report from GasBuddy, gas prices have risen about 12 cents within the last week, sitting at an average of $2.61 today...that's 20 cents per gallon lower than what drivers paid a year ago.
Prices are varying across the state as well. The cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.39, and the most expensive is $2.79..a difference of 40 cents per gallon.
GasBuddy analysts say the main reason for the nationwide price increase is the attacks on Saudi Arabia that knocked out five percent of daily oil production.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.