Two enter guilty pleas in drug overdose death

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men arrested in connection with an overdose death investigation have made pleas.
Troy Meeker of Truman pleaded guilty to manslaughter and drug possession in the overdose death of 24–year–old Mariah Miller in August 2018.
Miller was found dead by the Truman Police and Martin County Sheriff's deputies in a basement residence of Bullseye Antiques, where she was staying with Meeker.
As part of his deal, his guilty plea carries a sentence of more than 10 years.
The other man charged, Dominic Williams, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in manslaughter. He could receive up to five years probation and will serve no more jail time, per his agreement.
Both will be sentenced on October 25th.
