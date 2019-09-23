Waldorf Charter School Closes

Waldorf, Minn. (KEYC) -Students attending the new East–West International Education Academy in Waldorf now has to find new schools.
The charter school, located 20 minutes outside of Mankato, shut its doors after just 10 days of being open due to lack of enrollment.
The school opened on September 3rd, but with only 18 students enrolled, the year ended early. It would be one of the first international baccalaureate schools in southern Minnesota. The school planned to focus on project–based learning.
“Student’s would formulate their own independent studies and going into areas they are interested in. Whether that be psychology or veterinarian we’d partner with businesses to do job shadowing," said executive director Rob Wilkening.
For Student Kiera Knutson, the close is unfortunate news.
She made the switch to the school from Mankato East. And says the smaller classes drew her in.
“I liked how small the classes were personally. I know some of the others did to. It allowed you to really connect with the people around you and also the teacher," Knutson said.
Her mother also supported the school and said she noticed changes in her children’s behavior in the short time they attended.
Plans are to hopefully re–open next fall.
“We would really like to see 70 students actually, coming in the year 2020," said Wilkening. So we will be doing some promoting and reorganizing to obtain those goals. And do look for some events.”
Currently Kiara is in the process of looking into a different charter school to attend. But when asked if she would return.
“Yes. Most definitely yes.”
