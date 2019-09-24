American Red Cross in need of blood donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The American Red Cross is urging people to give blood to help increase the diversity of the blood supply available to them.
Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Anyone who gives blood or platelets during the month of October will also be automatically entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game for more information.
Amboy
10/14/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 240 North S. E.
Lake Crystal
10/14/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.
Mankato
9/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
9/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethany College Meyer Hall, 700 Luther Drive
9/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
9/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive
10/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Minnesota State University, 200 C Centennial Student Union
10/1/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fitness for $10.00, 1351 Madison Ave.
10/3/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive
10/8/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mankato Nissan, 2031 Fern Lake Road
10/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hy-Vee Food Store, 410 Riverfront Drive
10/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
10/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
10/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Comfrey
9/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 120 Brown St.
New Ulm
9/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodstone Senior Living, 2020 Meyer Drive
9/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway
10/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th N.
10/11/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Video, 711 N. Broadway St.
Albert Lea
9/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 702 Highway 69 S.
9/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 404 Fountain St.
9/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 S. Washington Ave.
10/3/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.
Hartland
10/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hartland Community, 407 Broadway St.
Hollandale
9/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hollandale Christian Reform Church, 102 Amsterdam Ave. E.
Le Sueur
10/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Agropur, 719 N. Main St.
Welcome
10/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul United Church of Christ, 214 N. Dugan St.
Austin
9/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mower County Senior Citizens Center, 400 3rd Ave. NE
9/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2001 6th Ave. SE
North Mankato
9/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
St. Peter
10/3/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Sunrise Drive & Traverse Road
10/7/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Ave.
10/8/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Ave.
Faribault
9/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 Albers Path
9/30/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 43, 112 5th St. NE
10/4/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1920 NW Grant St.
10/6/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
10/7/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road
10/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
10/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
Lonsdale
10/2/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
9/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 618 Division St. S.
10/1/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sterling Drug, 700 Division St. S.
10/7/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.
10/9/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Allina Health Northfield Clinic, 1400 Jefferson Road
10/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway
Belle Plaine
9/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Vet's Club, 221 N. Meridian St.
10/1/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Kingsway Retirement Living, 815 W. Main St.
Jordan
9/26/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St. Johns Church, 215 Broadway N.
New Prague
9/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 E. Main St.
Savage
9/24/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 12375 Princeton Ave.
9/24/2019: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bridgewood Church, 6201 W. 135th St.
Blooming Prairie
9/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Center, 138 Highway S.
Owatonna
9/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cabela's, 3900 Cabelas Drive
10/4/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S. Cedar
10/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 1010 Hoffman Drive NW
10/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gateway Wireless, 1045 Frontage Road W.
New Richland
10/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.
Waseca
9/24/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First National Bank of Waseca, 101 N. State St.
10/4/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Snap Fitness, 122 E. Elm Ave.
St. James
9/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 706 Third Ave.
9/27/2019: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 706 Third Ave.
