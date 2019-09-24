$3 billion dollars available nationwide for farmers affected by natural disasters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The USDA announced a supplemental disaster program for farmers affected by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.
By applying through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, eligible producers can apply for the more than $3 billion dollars available through a package passed in early June.
Eligible producers include those affected by natural disasters such as floods, snow storms and tornadoes that live in counties that received a disaster declaration.
Producers living in counties that did not receive a disaster declaration can still apply but will require extra documentation.
“Right now, the sign-up includes the 2018 prevent plant and it also includes anything from 20199 that was non-insured or uninsured, the insured portion of it isn’t going to start until a later point in time,” said Bradley Flatin, FSA County Executive Director for Blue Earth and Nicollet County.
Also announced was a deadline extension in the dairy margin coverage plan to Friday, September 27.
For more information, use the link attached here.
