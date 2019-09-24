Body camera footage from St. Paul Officer-involved shooting released

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Paul Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday of this month’s deadly police shooting.
Investigators say 31-year-old Ronald Davis crashed his car into a marked squad car on Sept. 15, then came at an officer with a knife.
Officer Steven Mattson opened fire, killing Davis.
The footage is being released just nine days after the shooting, and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says he hopes the public sees the officer had no choice but to defend himself.
“I remain hopeful that quickly releasing this video will allow us to move forward with some mature discourse about how such tragedies can prevent in the future without having to wade through the waters of irresponsible accusations of murder, calculated cries of injustice and threats made against one of my officers, an officer who had no choice but to defend himself against an immediate and a violent act," Axtell said.
Police say they released the footage after the Davis family got a chance to see it.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.
