Cable barriers to be implemented between Mankato and Lake Crystal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists traveling along Highway 60 between Lake Crystal and Mankato will soon see a lane closure.
Beginning Oct. 7, Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews will be installing cable barriers in the median of the highway.
All access and turn lanes along Highway 60 will remain open during the installation process.
Officials tout that this will make the stretch of highway much safer when it comes to avoiding cross-median crashes.
“We see pretty high volumes on this stretch. Anywhere from 12,000 over by Lake Crystal and getting up above 20,000 vehicles per day as you get near Mankato. So there’s a lot of high volume traffic and in some areas there is a little bit narrower median. High tension cable barriers prevent cross-median crashes and they have been shown to have over a 90% reduction in serious or fatal crashes," Project Engineer Brett Paasch said.
The cable median barrier project starts at Blue Earth County Road 112 in Lake Crystal to the south junction of Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 169 and extends all the way to Mankato to the Blue Earth River Bridge near CHS.
