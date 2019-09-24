Children’s Museum donates over 300 pounds of pork to food shelf

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota donates about 350 pounds of pork to the ECHO Food Shelf.
Two pigs donated by the Compart Family Farm of Nicollet were raised at the Children’s Museum exhibit this summer, before being processed and brought to the shelf.
“Children learn so much about where there food comes from and see how well we care for the animals and what goes into caring for them," said Farm Manager from Children’s Museum Rochelle Kobersoki.
"And it’s just great to support the echo food shelf and be a part of this community that’s so supportive of what we do at the museum”.
Anyone can have access to the food shelf, open from 12:30 pm to 4:15 Monday through Friday.
