City of Mankato considers changing how it uses funds from gambling

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is considering updating how it uses funds from taxes on gambling.
The Mankato City Council scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 14 to consider requiring city businesses to give up to 10 percent per year of net profits from gambling to a fund administered by the city.
The city says this would allow them to use the funds for charitable purposes.
Currently, Mankato only imposes a three percent tax and all proceeds are used for regulating lawful gambling.
