City of Mankato considers changing how it uses funds from gambling
By Holly Bernstein | September 23, 2019 at 9:45 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 9:45 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is considering updating how it uses funds from taxes on gambling.

The Mankato City Council scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 14 to consider requiring city businesses to give up to 10 percent per year of net profits from gambling to a fund administered by the city.

The city says this would allow them to use the funds for charitable purposes.

Currently, Mankato only imposes a three percent tax and all proceeds are used for regulating lawful gambling.

