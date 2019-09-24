Dickinson County Nature Center hosts Family Nature Night Friday

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Nature Center will be hosting its Family Nature Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at its Okoboji location.
The theme for this event is “Bonkers for Bats.”
“I like bats,” Environmental Education Coordinator Bryanna Kuhlman said. “I think it’s important to inform people about the ecosystem services they perform, because they’re all insectivores in Iowa.”
“Bats are really misunderstood creatures,” said Naturalist Ashley Hansen. “Hopefully, people will learn something new and have a newfound appreciation for bats.”
In addition to being misunderstood, the nine species of bats in Iowa are facing other issues, such as white-nose syndrome, which is a disease of hibernating bats that has killed an estimated 6 million bats since 2006, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
During Family Nature Night, each family will have the opportunity to build and take home a bat house that will help bats in participants’ neighborhoods thrive.
Due to limited supplies, the September program will only accept a maximum of 12 families to attend.
Visit the Dickinson County Nature Center’s website for more information.
