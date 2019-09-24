Let’s Smile Inc. offers no-cost dental care for Waseca Public Schools

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A nonprofit offers no-cost dental care for Waseca Public Schools families in October.
Let's Smile Inc. is partnering with the school district to provide services for qualifying families.
Dental services are for kids and teens up to the age of 19 . Low-income families and those who are underinsured or have no insurance at all can fill out a consent form online and submit it no later than a week prior to the appointment.
If a child is uninsured, Let’s Smile, Inc. utilizes grant/donation funding to cover the cost of their services.
The services will be available four times throughout October at various Waseca schools.
You can learn more at their website: https://www.letssmileinc.com/
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.