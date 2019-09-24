Mankato moves forward with contractors to complete final designs for projects aimed at eliminating erosion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is moving forward with contractors to complete final designs for three city projects aimed at eliminating erosion.
One project includes the Well 15 Emergency Stabilization project.
Mankato gets 70 percent of its water from the area around Land of Memories.
The well provides 30 percent of the supply to the water treatment plant.
The city says erosion threatens municipal drinking water.
Other projects include riverbank stabilization on the Minnesota River between Riverfront Park and the Water Resource Recovery Facility.
According to the city, the area sees high velocities and is starting to show signs of erosion.
The final project is the Indian Creek Stabilization plan, which aims to help prevent erosion along Indian Creek between Monks Avenue and Stoltzman Road.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.