Mankato Symphony Orchestra celebrates Mankato with this year’s theme: Destination MSO

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hannah Bertz with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss this year’s theme and upcoming performances.
The theme this year is Destination MSO. The first performance is called Celebrate Mankato; Past and Present, and it will be held at Mankato West on Oct. 5th. Musicians from across the country and the world will be in Mankato for the performances.
The orchestra is also looking for volunteers to help organize the events. To get involved you can visit them at https://www.mankatosymphony.org/.
