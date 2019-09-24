Mayo 3 helicopter makes emergency landing in Faribault County

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mayo 3 helicopter makes an emergency landing early Tuesday morning in Faribault County.
The helicopter landed at the Blue Earth Airport just before 1:30 a.m. due to smoke in the cockpit.
When deputies arrived on scene the helicopter was grounded and shut down. The crew was standing outside of the helicopter, no one was injured.
By that time officials say there was no longer visible smoke inside the cockpit.
Authorities haven’t said what caused the build-up of smoke.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.