Minneapolis doctor shows vaping dangers through Tik Tok

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — A Minnesota doctor is taking the message about the dangers of vaping to teenagers through a popular app.
Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, a University of Minnesota resident physician, began making videos on Tik Tok, a popular social media site for teens and young adults.
Soon her videos about medical school, life and pop culture went from hundreds of views to hundreds of thousands.
Dr. Leslie plans to use her new platform to share even more videos about vaping and other health problems that teens face.
“In order to reach adolescents you have to find the space where they exist and they engage," Dr. Leslie said. “I’m in a place where I’m still learning and growing and to be able to take those nuggets of information that I learn and share them in a way that makes sense to everyday people is something I’m really excited to continue doing.”
Dr. Lelsie can be found on Tik Tok here.
