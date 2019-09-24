MnDOT: Prepare for significant I-35 delays starting Sept. 25

Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 between Faribault and Elko-New Market can expect significant traffic delays beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25, when concrete pavement repairs begin on the interstate, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. (Source: AP /AP)
By Jake Rinehart | September 24, 2019 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:21 PM

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 between Faribault and Elko-New Market can expect significant traffic delays beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25, when concrete pavement repairs begin on the interstate, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The barrels are staged and prepped on I-35 from Faribault to Elko New Market. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for a concrete repair project starting Sept. 25. Motorists should be prepared for...

The road work requires closing one lane of traffic in both directions so that crews can replace damaged concrete panels and failed joints in the adjacent lane.

The work is expected to be completed in early November.

