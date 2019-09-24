Nobel Conference talks climate change

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College held it’s 55th annual Nobel Conference Tuesday.
The Nobel Conference is a two-day exploration event with pressing scientific questions and the ethical issues that rise along with them. Each year poses a different topic.
This year’s topic focused on climate change.
A group of students helped frame the questions for the conference and help choose the seven key speakers. Among the seven speakers was Dr. Richard Alley, a nationally known professor of Geosciences at Pennsylvania State University.
Known for being one of the world’s foremost experts on climate change through his studies using polar ice cores and sheets, he has testified before congressional committees on several occasions as an expert witness on climate change. He’s also been featured on PBS, The New York Times and CNN.
His talk discussed his take on how carbon dioxide levels released by human activity are adding to abrupt climate change.
Yet, Dr. Alley has a positive approach to the issue with talks about economic growth and the possibilities with sustainable energy and renewable resources.
“The gains that we’re making now in alternate energy that today’s students are the first generation in the history of humanity that know they can build a sustainable energy system,” Alley said.
To view Dr. Alley’s full talk on climate change, as well as livestreaming day two of the Nobel Conference on Wednesday, follow this link.
