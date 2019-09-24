One month into the school year, new superintendent is settling in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Distict 77 superintendent Paul Peterson, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the first month of the school year; the opportunities as well as challenges the school district has this year.
Enrollment is strong this year as new families move in the area. This does come with the issue of overcapacity at local schools, and the district is developing plans to address building issues and staffing needs to manage the influx of students.
