Owatona Police Department looking for suspect accused of impersonating officer

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Owatonna are seeking a suspect accused of impersonating a police officer.
The incident happened at 9 p.m. Sunday on Grove Avenue near East Fremont Street.
The suspect pulled over the juvenile male and had him step out of his vehicle and perform a field sobriety test before he was released.
Officials say the suspect is described as a while male, 6 foot 2, with a deep voice. He was wearing an untucked black shirt and black pants with a badge clipped to a shirt pocket.
Authorities say the vehicle is an older police sedan, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria with interior flashing lights. The color of the vehicle is unknown.
Anyone who may have been stopped by this man or has any other information is asked to contact the Owatonna Police Department.
Law enforcement reminds drivers that if you are pulled over, you are allowed to ask to see the officers' identification and verify that they are a law enforcement officer.
