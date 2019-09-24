Republican lawmaker under fire for video about cheaper insulin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Republican lawmaker from Lake Crystal faces criticism for promoting a cheaper form of insulin. This as legislators debate whether and how Minnesota should help diabetics with the high cost of newer insulin products.
Rep. Jeremy Munson posted a Facebook video showing him walking into a WalMart and buying a vial of the cheaper, older form of insulin for $24.88.
It’s what he tells the camera afterward that is stirring up debate: “I sit on the health and human services committee. At the Minnesota capitol and I hear testimony about people rationing their insulin. That shouldn’t need to happen when there is affordable options out there," says Munson in the video.
Democrats and diabetes advocates quickly criticized his advice as dangerous, warning that the two types of insulin can't be used the same way.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.