St. Paul Firefighters rescue, resuscitate cat from burning home
By Stacy Steinhagen | September 23, 2019 at 8:05 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 8:05 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — A house cat was resuscitated early this morning after St. Paul firefighters rescued it from a burning house.

The St. Paul Fire Department says the cat was found in a home on the 400 block of Stinson Street. Crews had responded to a call of a fire at the residence around 3:30 a.m.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they found a cat inside, unconscious. Emergency crews resuscitated the animal.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

