Student arrested, accused of making threats at Faribault school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A 16-year-old student is in custody after making threats at a school in Faribault.
The Faribault Police Department were called to the Alexander Learning Academy just after 10 yesterday morning. Staff reported a male student made threats towards staff members before leaving campus. He allegedly came back a short time later and continued making threats. He also is accused of gesturing as if he had a concealed weapon.
The suspect was arrested without incident while the school was on lockdown.
No weapon was found.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect is in the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center pending charges by the Rice County Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.