Teaching the Ojibwe language grounds students in indigenous culture

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A multi-campus collaboration grant allows Minnesota State University-Mankato and Bemidji State University to learn the Ojibwe language on a deeper level.
The class, taught by BSU Professor of Ojibwe Dr. Anton Treuer is telecast at MSU. Over the summer, MSU’s Mankato’s American Indigenous Studies Program, in partnership with BSU was awarded $64,000 which will offer students not only the chance to learn in the classroom but engage in broader cultural knowledge.
“When it comes to indigenous languages it’s a lot of culture, it’s a of community, it’s a lot of identity and so being able to offer this not only to our native students but also our non-native students increases cultural competency, it grounds our students in indigenous culture,” Associate Professor of Anthropology & American Indigenous Studies at Minnesota State University-Mankato Chelsea Mead said.
The course was initially offered as introductory and expanded this year to include a 200 level and intermediate classes. Her dream is for students to eventually be able to get degrees in language revitalization.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.