Tracking tropical storms in the Atlantic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple tropical storms have developed over the Atlantic this past week. The National Hurricane Center is watching Jerry, Karren, and Lorenzo as they continue to spin over parts of the Atlantic.
Only one of the storms is expected to become a hurricane and that is Lorenzo. Lorenzo is forecasted to become a major hurricane by Friday morning with sustained winds greater than 111 miles per hour. Tropical storm Lorenzo is currently moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour, with max sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is expected to stay in open water.
Tropical storm Karen is producing heavy rains which are leading to mudslides and flash flooding over Puerto Rico and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands. The storm currently has max sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north at 8 miles per hour. Karen will continue to produce heavy rainfall until Wednesday afternoon. Karen is not forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane.
Tropical storm Jerry is forecasted to produce strong winds late tonight into early Wednesday morning. These strong winds are going to produce life-threatening rip currents. Jerry is moving north at 7 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. Jerry will eventually weaken to a tropical depression by Friday morning.
So far there have been 13 total tropical storms, 4 hurricanes and 2 of those have been major hurricanes. The worse has been There is still roughly 2 months of hurricane season left.
